Woman in custody after shots fired on Georgia military base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A military base spokesman says authorities have taken a woman into custody for firing gunshots on an Army post in Georgia.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said nobody was injured Monday afternoon after several shots were fired in a parking lot outside a classroom building on the sprawling base roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah.

Larson said a civilian woman was detained by military police. He said it “remains to be seen” if the woman would be charged.

Asked if authorities suspected the shooting could be a terrorist attack, Larson said: “It’s not. But it is an ongoing investigation.”

He declined to release further details, including the suspect’s identity.

Larson said the classroom building is used to prepare soldiers leaving the Army for civilian life.

