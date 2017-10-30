The Latest: Pelosi wants another Russia inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into possible coordination between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia (all times local):

The top Democrat in the House is pressing for an “outside, fully independent investigation” to expose Russia’s meddling in the election and the involvement of Trump officials.

That’s the word from Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California. In a statement Monday shortly after indictments were unsealed, Pelosi said that even with the accelerating special counsel probe and congressional investigations, another inquiry was warranted.

Pelosi said that defending the integrity of the country’s democracy “demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections.”

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy against the United States and other felony charges.

The indictments unsealed Monday in Washington contain 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as a foreign agent, false statements, and multiple counts of failing to file reports for foreign bank accounts.

Manafort, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Gates, of Richmond, Virginia, both turned themselves in to the FBI on Monday.

The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.

Administration officials did not comment on the report Monday.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

