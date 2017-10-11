201.5
Supreme Court hearing arguments about sex offender registry

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 5:34 am 10/11/2017 05:34am
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of a man who was placed on the sex offender registry for touching a girl’s breasts, even though his case was dismissed in 1997 after successful probation and community service.

Boban Temelkoski wants to be erased from the registry. He says he’s been punished for decades by lawmakers because his non-conviction has been treated as a conviction. His case was dismissed in Wayne County under a commonly used procedure for young offenders.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday.

Temelkoski says he’s suffered. He says potential employers have no access to his old sealed court case, but they can look him up on the registry.

Attorney General Bill Schuette is opposing Temelkoski. He says the registry is not criminal punishment.

