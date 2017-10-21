201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Mexico joins legal fight…

Mexico joins legal fight against Texas sanctuary cities law

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 1:44 pm 10/21/2017 01:44pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mexico has joined a legal battle against a Texas law cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities, one of the toughest of its kind in the U.S.

The Mexican government filed an amicus brief Thursday in a lawsuit brought by several major Texas cities challenging the law in federal appeals court in New Orleans.

The brief says the law forces Mexico to treat Texas differently than other states and interferes with diplomatic interests and ongoing negotiations on a range of bilateral issues.

The law threatens sheriffs with jail time and removal from office for not cooperating with federal immigration agents.

In September, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans allowed Texas officials to partly implement the law while awaiting a full hearing of the appeal in November.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest