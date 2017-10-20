201.5
Lawyer says he’ll sue Ohio State over white nationalist

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 7:33 pm 10/20/2017 07:33pm
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. A lawyer says he will file a lawsuit against Ohio State University after the school failed to respond to a request to rent space for an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer. Attorney Kyle Bristow said earlier this week that he wanted an “unequivocal and unconditional assertion” from Ohio State by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 that the school would allow Spencer to speak. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A lawyer says he’ll file a lawsuit against Ohio State University because it failed to respond to a request to rent space for an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said earlier this week he wanted an “unequivocal and unconditional assertion” from Ohio State by 5 p.m. Friday it would allow Spencer to speak.

The university said last week it couldn’t accommodate a Spencer event as requested Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide by the end of this week whether viable alternatives exist.

The university hasn’t returned a phone message left Friday seeking comment.

The University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline but has decided to allow Spencer to hold an event there.

Spencer spoke Thursday at the University of Florida, where counter demonstrators greatly outnumbered his supporters.

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News National News
