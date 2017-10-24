Kentucky officer fatally shoots woman after checking on man

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer has fatally shot a woman while performing a welfare check on another person.

St. Matthews Police Department spokesman Troy Armstrong told WDRB-TV that the agency asked Shelbyville police to check on a man after being warned that a woman he’d been in a relationship with was unstable and might harm him.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernis Napier told media that as part of the Monday night welfare check, officers were also looking for a particular car. He said the person at the home was OK, but the officers also found the car nearby and an officer shot the woman in the vehicle.

Shelby County Deputy Coroner Jeff Ivers identified the woman as 31-year-old Ashleigh Bertucci of Louisville.

It’s unclear what prompted the unidentified officer to fire. The races of the two haven’t been released.

