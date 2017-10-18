201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Karen Pence to outline…

Karen Pence to outline goals for art therapy initiative

By The Associated Press October 18, 2017 7:11 am 10/18/2017 07:11am
Share
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, shows her artwork during an interview with The Associated Press in her office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Pence is using her platform as the vice president's wife to raise awareness about art therapy, a mental health field she’s been passionate about for a decade but says is unknown to many. “I don’t think that a lot of people understand the difference between therapeutic art and art therapy,” Mrs. Pence, a trained watercolor artist, told The AP in an exclusive interview before she visits Florida on Wednesday to outline her vision for her art therapy initiative. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — FOR 6AM RELEASE

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen made art therapy her cause ever since she learned about the little-known mental health profession a decade ago when he was a congressman from Indiana and they lived in the Washington area.

She has spent the opening months of the Trump administration visiting art therapy programs in the U.S. and during her husband’s travels abroad.

On Wednesday in Florida, Mrs. Pence plans to announce what she hopes to achieve through an art therapy initiative.

She told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that she wants to help people understand the difference between art therapy and arts and crafts. She wants them to know that art therapy is a treatment option. She also wants to encourage young people to pursue careers as art therapists.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest