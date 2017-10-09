Image of Asia: Footage shows what may be Kim’s last moments

These images made from security camera video from Feb. 13 show Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, apparently unconscious on a gurney. Two women are on trial for killing Kim by allegedly smearing VX nerve agent on his face.

In this image made from Feb. 13, 2017, video provided by Fuji TV, Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is stretchered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia. Japan’s Fuji TV broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, what it described as exclusive airport security videos showing an unconscious Kim being taken on a stretcher to an elevator. It said he was being taken to an ambulance to be transported to a hospital. Kim died on the way to the hospital. (Fuji TV via AP)

These images made from security camera video from Feb. 13 show Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, apparently unconscious on a gurney as attendants wheel him toward an elevator at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport.

The more than two minutes of footage reviewed by The Associated Press on Monday shows what may be Kim’s final moments of life after he fell ill at the airport.

Two women are on trial for killing Kim by allegedly smearing VX nerve agent on his face at the behest of North Korean agents. Both say they believed they were part of a harmless prank.

