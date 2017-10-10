201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Family protests man's shooting…

Family protests man’s shooting death by police

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 7:30 am 10/10/2017 07:30am
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by police in North Carolina last month took part in a silent protest at a city council meeting.

Media outlets reported the family of 29-year-old Ruben Galindo was among those in council chambers Monday night. Pastor Donnie Garris says the protesters are tired of injustice.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers shot Galindo after he called police Sept. 6, saying he had a gun. Body camera video shows Galindo putting his hands up, and seconds later, police fire.

The police department released a statement saying detectives recovered the gun Galindo was holding and saying that officers fired after they perceived an imminent deadly threat.

Lawyers for the family say they’re encouraged by the district attorney’s office saying there will be an investigation of the shooting.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest