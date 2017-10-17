201.5
Exact cause of fatal Honolulu high-rise fire remains mystery

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 3:07 am 10/17/2017 03:07am
Honolulu Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hooker speaks during a news conference about the Marco Polo high-rise apartment fire investigation, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Honolulu. The cause of a deadly high-rise apartment building fire that claimed four lives and resulted in more than $107 million in damage cannot be determined, Honolulu fire officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu fire officials say investigators can’t determine the cause of a deadly high-rise apartment fire that resulted in more than $107 million in damage.

Fire Chief Manuel Neves said at a news conference Monday that investigators determined the fire began in the living room of unit 2602. He says investigators have been able to rule that the July 14 fire wasn’t intentionally set.

However, the exact manner in which the fire began will remain a mystery because of the extensive damage.

The Marco Polo apartment building has no fire sprinkler system. The tower overlooking Waikiki was constructed in 1971, before sprinklers were required for new construction in the city.

A new bill would require sprinklers in all high-rise buildings regardless of when they were constructed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
