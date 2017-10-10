201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » College enshrines healthy living…

College enshrines healthy living in bricks and mortar

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 12:20 am 10/10/2017 12:20am
Share
In this Sept. 12, 2017 photograph, students at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., take a meditation class in a new Wellness Environment dormitory. The university has opened a dorm that goes beyond mere bans on drugs and alcohol to promote overall healthy lifestyles. Students meditate, practice yoga, eat well and make other healthy choices in the Wellness Environment. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Pledges by college students to abstain from drugs and alcohol are nothing new.

Now some students are meditating, working out, practicing yoga, eating healthfully. And at the University of Vermont it’s become a bona fide lifestyle.

In UVM’s Wellness Environment, known as WE, students live in a new, big substance-free dorm and take a required class in what affects the health of their brains and bodies. They’re given incentives to stay healthy like access to a free gym membership, nutrition and fitness coaches and an app that tracks their activities.

Hannah Bryant, of Brewster, Massachusetts, said in her first three weeks of school the WE program already had made a huge difference in her life. She said a recent evening meditation class “can really change your week around.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest