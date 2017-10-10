College enshrines healthy living in bricks and mortar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Pledges by college students to abstain from drugs and alcohol are nothing new.

Now some students are meditating, working out, practicing yoga, eating healthfully. And at the University of Vermont it’s become a bona fide lifestyle.

In UVM’s Wellness Environment, known as WE, students live in a new, big substance-free dorm and take a required class in what affects the health of their brains and bodies. They’re given incentives to stay healthy like access to a free gym membership, nutrition and fitness coaches and an app that tracks their activities.

Hannah Bryant, of Brewster, Massachusetts, said in her first three weeks of school the WE program already had made a huge difference in her life. She said a recent evening meditation class “can really change your week around.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.