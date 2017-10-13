201.5
Chicago police superintendent faints at awards ceremony

By The Associated Press October 13, 2017 10:11 pm 10/13/2017 10:11pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was taken to a hospital after fainting during an Illinois State Police awards ceremony.

Chicago’s WBBM reports that police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the incident Friday was related to the 57-year-old Johnson’s blood pressure, and not his kidney transplant. He apparently took his blood pressure medication on an empty stomach.

Guglielmi says Johnson is “fine” after leaving the Springfield hospital “conscious and alert and in good spirits.”

Johnson, who was diagnosed with kidney disease more than 30 years ago, received a kidney from his son in August.

