Armed suspect killed during confrontation with police

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 6:58 am 10/09/2017 06:58am
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man was shot and killed in Kentucky during a confrontation with two police officers who were responding to an assault.

Louisville police Chief Steve Conrad tells news outlets the officers were responding late Sunday to a call of an assault in progress and shots fired at an industrial park building.

The officers made contact with the suspect when the shootout occurred.

Conrad says the suspect emerged from the building armed with a handgun. He says the officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, and when he failed to do so, the officers fired to protect themselves.

Conrad says the suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were shot.

The two officers are on administrative leave while authorities investigate.

