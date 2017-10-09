AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Corker’s attacks on Trump highlight broader concerns in GOP
In the rough: Losses mount at Trump’s Scottish resorts
The Latest: Trump praises Cowboys owner on NFL protests
First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles
FEMA chief: Political disputes hurting Puerto Rico relief
Lawmakers seek Puerto Rico exemption to law that slowed aid
Environmental groups denounce Trump override of climate plan
Ivanka Trump tunes out noise, takes on tax overhaul fight
Trump’s immigration demands threaten DACA deal
A look at the president’s immigration demands
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.