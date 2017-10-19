AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Under fire, Trump defends call to soldier’s grieving family
Sessions defends Comey firing, dodges questions on Trump
GOP, Dem senators push health deal as Trump keeps distance
Trump says Comey knew he was going to exonerate Clinton
Letters from young Obama show a man trying to find his way
Judge orders government to allow abortion for immigrant teen
Trump has no immediate plans to visit Calif. wildfire damage
Solace or silence? Not all families of fallen get Trump call
Office supply glitch? How Chad wound up on travel ban list
Tillerson seeks stronger ties with India, chides China
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.