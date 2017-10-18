AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

201.5
By The Associated Press October 18, 2017 12:00 am 10/18/2017 12:00am
A short-term health deal by senators _ but Trump a question

Senate moves ahead on GOP budget that’s key to taxes

Judge halts newest Trump travel ban, saying it has same woes

Politics and the fallen: Trump hasn’t called all families

Families of the fallen, and their presidents

Bannon boosts Flake challenger, snubs Trump plea to back off

Trump warns ‘I fight back’ after McCain hits foreign policy

Judge dismisses Russian billionaire’s suit against AP

Trump hails Greece’s economic revival at White House meeting

After IS collapse in Raqqa, US faces other extremism threats

