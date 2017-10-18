AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

A short-term health deal by senators _ but Trump a question
Senate moves ahead on GOP budget that’s key to taxes
Judge halts newest Trump travel ban, saying it has same woes
Politics and the fallen: Trump hasn’t called all families
Families of the fallen, and their presidents
Bannon boosts Flake challenger, snubs Trump plea to back off
Trump warns ‘I fight back’ after McCain hits foreign policy
Judge dismisses Russian billionaire’s suit against AP
Trump hails Greece’s economic revival at White House meeting
After IS collapse in Raqqa, US faces other extremism threats
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.