201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Aide says Trump better…

Aide says Trump better served by more disciplined West Wing

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 3:47 pm 10/08/2017 03:47pm
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney departs after a television interview at the White House, in Washington. Mulvaney says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets "accurate’’ information that’s "ready for him to act on.’’ Mulvaney contends "there was never that much drama in the first place’’ under Trump’s first set of advisers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House adviser says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets “accurate” information that’s “ready for him to act on.”

Budget director Mick Mulvaney contends “there was never that much drama in the first place” under Trump’s first set of advisers.

Mulvaney isn’t saying Trump was getting “bad info” before Kelly took over, but “it just wasn’t ready for the president.”

Mulvaney tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that there previously was an “open-door policy” where people “could wander in and talk to the president about anything.”

He says Kelly has “refined that flow of information, so that we know, before the president sees it, it’s right, it’s accurate and it’s ready for him to act on.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest