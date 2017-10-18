States sue DeVos to get for-profit college rule restored

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventeen states and the District of Columbia are suing the U.S. Department of Education over its decision to block an Obama-era rule designed to protect students from being defrauded by for-profit colleges.

The gainful employment rule was to take effect this year, but was frozen by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

It was to ensure students received an education that would help them to find a job with sufficient income to pay off student loans.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the department is eliminating “crucial protections” for student borrowers.

Education Department spokeswoman Liz Hill calls the lawsuit an attempt to “score quick political points” and says DeVos is working to fix the rule

___

This story has been corrected to show 17 states and the District of Columbia filing suit.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.