Sepp Straka withdraws from BMW Championship for family matter

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sepp Straka has withdrawn from the BMW Championship because of a private family matter, but still plans to play in the Tour Championship next week.

His manager, Butler Melnyk, did not disclose the nature of the family matter in a statement that said Straka had asked for privacy.

That leaves a 49-man field for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley. Straka is not affected by the withdrawal. He is No. 5 in the FedEx Cup, too far behind to claim the $5 million prize that goes to the No. 1 player in the standings. Scottie Scheffler has clinched that.

All 30 players who reach the Tour Championship start from scratch in pursuit of the FedEx Cup title and its $10 million bonus.

Straka is No. 6 in the Ryder Cup standings for Europe. The Austrian native can be bumped out of the top six by Shane Lowry or Ludvig Aberg this week. The leading six players qualify for the European team after the Tour Championship and the British Masters. Either way, Straka is likely to be a pick. He is No. 10 in the world ranking.

