PGA Tour heads to Colonial and the seniors get another major

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Course: Colonial Country Club. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,170,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Davis Riley.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler is in the field, giving Colonial all the star power it could want. He has won his last two tournaments by a combined 13 shots. … Tiger Woods is the last player to win the week after winning the PGA Championship, in 2006 when Firestone followed the PGA in August. … Hideki Matsuyama is playing a week after his cut streak in the majors ended at 19 at the PGA Championship. … Scheffler skipped a $20 million signature event at Philadelphia Cricket Club two weeks ago because he plays both Dallas area tournaments, followed by the Memorial. … Michael Block keeps extending his 15 minutes of fame. The club pro who finished in the top 15 at the PGA Championship two years ago received a sponsor exemption to Colonial. He shot 82 last week at the PGA. … There is 17-year-old Blades Brown and 65-year-old Olin Browne in the field. Browne is eligible as a past champion at Colonial.

Next week: Memorial.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

PGA of America and PGA Tour Champions

SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Bethesda, Maryland.

Course: Congressional CC (Blue). Yardage: 7,152. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: TBA.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Richard Bland.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Angel Cabrera won the Regions Tradition.

Notes: This is the second of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule and held in consecutive weeks. … Padraig Harrington and Shaun Micheel are in the field. They played last week in the PGA Championship as past champions. … Cabrera and Miguel Angel Jimenez are the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … Richard Bland of the Cleeks on LIV Golf got into the field on a one-time exemption last year and won. That got him into the PGA Championship last week. … Congressional has held four men’s majors, most recently the 2011 U.S. Open won by Rory McIlroy. It hosted the KPMG Women’s PGA in 2022, won by In Gee Chun … Steve Stricker returned from neck and back issues last week at the Regions Tradition. … Vijay Singh is playing after withdrawing from the PGA Championship last week due to injury.

Next week: Principal Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.srpgachampionship.com/ and https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

LPGA Tour

MEXICO RIVIERA MAYA OPEN

Site: Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Course: El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba. Yardage: 6,583. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $375,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-2 p.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 1-3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last tournament: Jeeno Thitikul won the Mizuho Americas Open.

Notes: This is a new tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule, and the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. … The field does not have anyone from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. Charley Hull at No. 15 is the highest-ranked player. … The LPGA returns to Mexico for the first time since 2017. … This starts a stretch of six straight week on the LPGA Tour, including two majors at the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA. … The field includes Gaby Lopez of Mexico, who was instrumental in getting an LPGA event in her home country. … El Camaleon is best known for hosting the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour, and then more recently a LIV Golf event. … Jeeno Thitikul winning two weeks ago at Liberty National became the 11th player to win in 11 tournaments on the LPGA this year. … The 11 winners have come from six countries.

Next week: U.S. Women’s Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

European Tour

SOUDAL OPEN

Site: Antwerp, Belgium.

Course: Rinkven International GC. Yardage: 6,940. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nacho Elvira.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship.

Notes: This begins the continental Europe stretch of the schedule. Except for majors and the co-sanctioned PGA Tour events, the European tour will not leave its continent again until it goes to South Korea in October. … The field includes eight players who were in North Carolina last week for the PGA Championship. Three of those players — Matt Wallace, Marco Penge and Elvis Smylie — made the cut. … Laurie Canter missed the cut at Quail Hollow and fell out of the top 60 in the world. He still can get a U.S. Open exemption by finishing among the top 60 after the Austrian Open next week. … Thomas Pieters leads the Belgian players in the field. Pieters now is with LIV Golf after having achieved the peak of his game when he played in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. … The Belgian Open dates to 1910 when Arnaud Massy won by five shots over Harry Vardon and Sandy Herd.

Next week: Austrian Alpine Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

Korn Ferry Tour

VISIT KNOXVILLE OPEN

Site: Knoxville, Tennessee.

Course: Holston Hills CC. Yardage: 7,222. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Harry Higgs.

Points leader: S.H. Kim.

Last week: S.H. Kim won the AdventHealth Championship.

Next week: UNC Health Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Korea.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Virginia on June 6-8.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Japan PGA Championship, Sanko GC (Tanigumi), Gifu, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Sugiura. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open, La Vie Est Belle GC (Dunes), Chuncheon, South Korea. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Minkyu Kim. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France. Defending champion: Morgane Metraux. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Danish Golf Challenge, Bogense GC, Bogense, Denmark. Previous winner: Andreas Halvorsen. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship, Club El Rincón de Cajicá, Bogota, Colombia. Previous winner: Harry Hillier. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Waterfall City Tournament of Champions, Royal Johannesburg (East), Johannesburg. Defending champion: Louis Albertse. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Bridgestone Ladies Open, Chukyo GC (Ishino), Aichi, Japan. Previous winner: Rio Takeda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: E1 Charity Open, Ferrum Club, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Sohyun Bae. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/web/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

