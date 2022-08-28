RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Paula Reto wins CP Women’s Open for first LPGA Tour title

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 5:51 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.

Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.

Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.

Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.

Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under.

