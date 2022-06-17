WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
US Open updates: A rough start for Thomas at US Open

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 8:29 AM

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Justin Thomas had one of 25 scores under par in the first round of the U.S. Open. He didn’t stay in red numbers for very long.

Thomas pulled his approach on No. 10 to start the second round. It left him in a precarious spot above the green in deep grass. Worse yet, he was above the hole. His first attempt at a flop shot moved the ball a foot. The next one got onto the green and rolled 25 feet past the hole.

He made double bogey, and then missed a 4-foot par putt on the next hole.

Players are expecting The Country Club to get tougher as the week goes on. It doesn’t seem that way to MJ Daffue (pronounced “Duffy”). He already has three birdies through five holes and was leading at 5-under par in the early going.

