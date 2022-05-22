RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
PGA updates | Golf poised to deliver first-time major winner

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 11:24 AM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the final round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

First-time major winners have been nothing new in golf during this next generation of stars. The PGA Championship is no exception.

Mito Pereira of Chile has a three-shot lead going into the final round at Southern Hills. He is trying to become the first PGA Tour rookie since Keegan Bradley in the 2011 PGA Championship to win a major.

Chasing him are Matt Fitzpatrick of England and Will Zalatoris. Neither has won a major. Fitzpatrick is a two-time Ryder Cup player from England. But he has only one top-10 finish in the 24 previous majors he has played as a pro. Zalatoris was runner-up in the Masters in 2021.

Cameron Young had never made a cut in a major until this week. He’s four shots behind.

Eight of the last 13 champions of the PGA had never won a major. That’s about the same ratio for the Masters and U.S. Open.

The closest major champions to the lead are Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson. All are seven shots behind.

The final group tees off at 2:35 p.m.

