Kim has 3-shot lead halfway through 2nd round in Hawaii

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim birdied three of the final six holes for her second 5-under 67…

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim birdied three of the final six holes for her second 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead Thursday midway through the second round of the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship.

Kim closed with birdies on the par-4 13th and 16th holes and the par-5 18th to reach 10 under at windy Hoakalei Country Club, the first-year venue on the south shore of Oahu about 20 miles west of Honolulu. Kim had her second bogey-free round in a row.

“First of all, I’m satisfied,” said Kim, the 26-year-old major champion from South Korea. “I played the same score and bogey-free round as yesterday, but more satisfied with today’s play than yesterday.”

Sarah Kemp of Australia was second after a 69. She chipped in for birdie on the par-4 14th.

“Really solid. Lots of fairways, greens,” Kemp said. “I had a chip-in. Rolled it really well. It was just steady. I hit one fairway bunker short, but just overall really steady.”

Fellow Australian Hannah Green, the leader after the first round, played in the afternoon.

A Lim Kim followed an opening 72 with a 67 to get to 5 under.

“It’s really windy here and sometimes there’s a gust (of) wind,” A Lim Kim said. “I think it’s a place where you have to play smart because the greens are firm.”

The projected cut line was 2 over.

Two-time Lotte champion Brooke Henderson withdrew due to illness prior to the start of her round Thursday. The Canadian shot a 74 on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.