2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Golf » Schenk takes 4-point lead…

Schenk takes 4-point lead in smoky Barracuda Championship

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Schenk birdied the par-4 18th in smoky conditions from wildfires Saturday for an 11-point round and four-point lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.

Schenk, the 29-year-old former Purdue player seeking his first PGA Tour title, had seven birdies and a bogey in the third round to reach 38 points on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course.

Andrew Putnam, the 2018 winner for his lone PGA Tour title, was tied for second with Erik van Rooyen. Putnam had a nine-point day, and van Rooyen scored 10 points.

Scott Piercy (8) and first-round leader Joel Dahmen (7) had 33 points. Second-round leader Emiliano Grillo (2) was at 31, and Taylor Pendrith (14) at 30.

Because of concerns about the smoke, the tee times Saturday were pushed back.

The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next year but not the Masters because the event is being played opposite a World Golf Championship — the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up