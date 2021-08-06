2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Nelly Korda survives a struggle, keeps lead in Olympic golf

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 1:21 AM

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Nelly Korda had to work for pars instead of making birdies look routine, and the 23-year-old American did well enough to keep her distance in pursuit of an Olympic golf medal.

Korda saved par with a 5-foot putt on the 17th hole and then got up-and-down from behind the 18th with a nifty pitch to 4 feet to finish with 12 straight pars at a 2-under 69.

She had a three-shot lead over Aditi Ashok of India, who is nearly last in the 60-player field in driving distance and near the top in sheer determination. She had a 68.

And for now, there will be a final round.

Olympic golf officials plan to start play as early as possible Saturday and take advantage of a window they hope is big enough to squeeze in 72 holes before a tropical storm in the forecast arrives.

Korda let out a sigh when her final par putt dropped. This was a day when her swing was off and she managed to hold it together at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Korda was at 15-under 198 as she tries to add a gold medal to a year in which she won her first major and reached No. 1 in the world.

Behind her was another fight shaping up for the bronze. Mone Inami of Japan, who was given the honor of hitting the opening tee shot, missed a 7-foot par putt on the final hole for a 68. She was five shots behind in four-way tie for third with Lydia Ko of New Zealand (66), Hanna Green of Australia (67) and Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark (70).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

