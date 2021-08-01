2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Golf » Annika Sorenstam wins US…

Annika Sorenstam wins US Senior Women’s Open by 8 strokes

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 5:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up