The Latest: Scoring tough early in 2nd round at British Open

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 3:50 AM

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

The world’s best golfers are encountering overcast conditions and a light breeze at the start of the second day at the British Open.

And birdies were proving hard to come by early on at Royal St. George’s. There wasn’t one on the first or second holes among the first eight groups to tee off.

Francesco Molinari, the 2018 champion at Carnoustie, did eventually make birdie at the par-4 opening hole after an approach to within 2 feet and he moved to 3 under for the tournament.

That leaves Molinari three shots off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen, who is among the afternoon starters.

