Coronavirus News: Mobile vaccination unit in Md. continues efforts | DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Mask or no mask? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Golf » Matsuyama, Watson withdraw from…

Matsuyama, Watson withdraw from British Open

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson were forced to withdraw from the British Open on Sunday.

Matsuyama tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2 and has been self-isolating since. He is currently symptom-free but subsequent tests have continued to show positive results, British Open organizer the R&A said.

Hours later, Watson had to pull out after being identified as a close contact of someone testing positive for COVID-19.

“While I am vaccinated and have passed the required pre-travel COVID test, not enough time has passed for me to comfortably join the charter flight and risk exposure to the other players and personnel on board,” Watson said in a statement on Twitter.

American golfers Harold Varner and Brandon Steele have come off the reserve list and will play at Royal St. George’s next week.

A total of nine players have now withdrawn from the British Open for various reasons.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up