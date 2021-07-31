2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Golf » Annika Sorenstam takes 2-shot…

Annika Sorenstam takes 2-shot lead in US Senior Women’s Open

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 5:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71. Laura Davies (68) and Yuko Saito (74) were 2 under, and Kris Tschetter was even par after a 75.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up