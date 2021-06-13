CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Golf » Caldwell wins European mixed…

Caldwell wins European mixed golf event in Sweden

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 12:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Two men and one woman finished in the top three of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament on Sunday with Jonathan Caldwell winning by one stroke for his first European Tour title.

“It’s been a dream of mine for an awful long time,” said Caldwell, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday. “In 2009 I played my first year, lost my card, played mini tours and Challenge Tour over the years, worked as well in a local golf store. It’s been a long road but finally I’m here.”

The event was a first on the European Tour. It started with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool. It was hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson.

Caldwell shot a final-round 8-under 64, including eight birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-4 14th. The Northern Irishman finished 17 under overall, ahead of second-place Adrian Otaegui (67).

Otaegui had a putt to win on the 18th but the Spaniard charged his birdie attempt four feet past the hole and missed the return.

England’s Alice Hewson, who won the South African Women’s Open in 2020, was two shots behind Caldwell in third. Hewson needed to eagle the last to force a playoff but had to settle for a par and a closing 69.

Caroline Hedwall was one of two women and two men sharing a one-stroke overnight lead but the Swede dropped to a share of 18th after carding a 76.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up