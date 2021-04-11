CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. vaccine clinic closed Sat., possibly Sun. | Expert dismisses vaccine passport worries | Va. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: Matsuyama has 4-shot lead on last day at Masters

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 10:33 AM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters, the first golf major of the year (all times EDT):

10:15 a.m.

The final round of the Masters has started with all the familiar pin positions for Sunday at Augusta National.

Hideki Matsuyama takes a four-shot lead into the final round. He is trying to become the first Japanese player to win a major and the second major champion from an Asian country. (The first was Y.E. Yang of South Korea in the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.)

It’s never easy at Augusta National. In November, Dustin Johnson had a four-shot lead that was trimmed to one shot after only five holes. He recovered with a birdie and went on to win by five. Rory McIlroy lost a four-shot lead after 10 holes in 2011 when he shot 80 in the final round.

The most famous was Greg Norman losing a six-shot lead in 1996.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris were all four shots behind Matsuyama. Rose is the only major champion in that group. Zalatoris is trying to become the first player in 42 years to win a green jacket in his first attempt.

