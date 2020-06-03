The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ The West Indies says three…

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The West Indies says three cricket players have turned down the chance to travel to England for the postponed three-test series that will be played in bio-secure environments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket West Indies says Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul “all declined the invitation” to join the squad and “will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”

West Indies players must travel a month before the first test in Southampton starting July 8 in order to quarantine and begin training.

The other tests will be played in Manchester starting July 16 and July 24.

___

The chief executive of the European Tour says the fate of this year’s Ryder Cup will be decided by the end of the month.

Keith Pelley says in an extensive interview with the McKellar Journal podcast that the European Tour and the PGA will have “conversations” about the Ryder Cup now that the revamped schedules of both tours have been announced.

Pelley says there will be “a direction at the end of the month.”

The Ryder Cup is still on schedule for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin despite massive disruption to the sports schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It could be held without fans but golfers like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are among those saying they are against that idea.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.