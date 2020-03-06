Jason Day out again with back injury

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day can’t get away from back issues that have slowed him in recent years. He…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day can’t get away from back issues that have slowed him in recent years. He added to the episodes Friday when he withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational after five holes.

Day’s manager said he felt stiffness in his lower back while on the putting green before his second round at Bay Hill, and it started causing problems on the golf course.

He was 1 over through four holes, and 3 over for the tournament.

It was the second year in a row that Day had to withdraw at Bay Hill because of a back injury.

Day finished fourth at Pebble Beach last month for his best finish in a year. He spoke that week of dark times because of his recurring back problems. Among the treatment he has tried was blowing into a balloon for some 20 minutes to help get his rib cage aligned properly.

