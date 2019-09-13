McCarron, Goosen, Gillis share Ally Challenge lead

The Associated Press

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge.

McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader and a three-time winner this year, birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open.

Goosen, the Senior Players Championship winner for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour, bogeyed the 17th.

Gillis finished his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Jay Haas was a stroke back with Darren Clarke, Jerry Smith and Jerry Kelly.

Bernhard Langer topped the group at 68.

Fred Couples opened with a 70. He won the 1994 Buick Open.

Defending champion Paul Broadhurst shot 71.

Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera had a 72 in his tour debut.

