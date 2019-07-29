Tour puts a World Golf Championship between final 2 majors

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The World Golf Championships event in Tennessee is changing dates and will be played…

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The World Golf Championships event in Tennessee is changing dates and will be played between the final two majors next year.

That was part of the 2019-20 schedule the PGA Tour released Monday, which features only four empty weeks from the Sept. 12 start at The Greenbrier to the Aug. 30 end at the Tour Championship.

Unlike 2016, the tour will not stage an event the same week the men compete in the Olympics from July 30 to Aug. 2.

The FedEx St. Jude Invitational, this year held the week after the British Open, moves to July 2-5. That’s two weeks after the U.S. Open, two weeks before the British Open. The 3M Open next year goes a week after the British Open, while the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit moves up a month to late May.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.