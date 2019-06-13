202
Perry, Shin tied for lead in rain-delayed Meijer LPGA

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 10:42 pm 06/13/2019 10:42pm
Katherine Perry and Jenny Shin shared the lead at 6-under 66 when first-round play in the rain-delayed Meijer LPGA Classic was suspended because of darkness Thursday night.

Playing in the second group of the day off the first tee, Perry had eight birdies and two bogeys at Blythefield Country Club in the round that started seven hours late because of heavy rain.

“It was a weird day,” Perry said. “There was a lot going on from the beginning, just waking up at 5, hanging out, going back and napping, but it turned out to be beautiful out here. My swing was on, putting stroke was on from the start, so it was a great day.”

Making only her fourth LPGA Tour start of the season, the former North Carolina player birdied three of the first four holes.

“I think that was hugely important, just hitting it close on the first hole and then making that putt,” Perry said. “I made a 30-footer or so on the next hole. Just really gave me confidence with my putting.”

Shin finished on the front nine, making three straight birdies on Nos. 6-8. The South Korean player won the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout for her lone LPGA Tour title.

“I had a few close shots, within 3 feet, and then made a few putts,” Shin said. “The par 5s are reachable here so I took advantage of that. Made a few birdies coming in.”

Mariajo Uribe of Colombia had a hole-in-one on the 156-yard 15th — her sixth hole — in a 67. She birdied the final two holes.

Brooke Henderson, the Canadian star who won the 2017 event, also aced the 15th shortly before play was suspended. She was 4 under through six holes.

Playing partners Lexi Thompson and So Yeon Ryu were even par. Thompson, the 2015 winner, is coming off a victory last week in New Jersey in the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Ryu is the defending champion.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lizette Salas, Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Burnham and Mina Harigae shot 68.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the third major championship of the year, is next week at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

