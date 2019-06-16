Key hole in the final round of the US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach: Hole: 14 Par: 5 Yards: 582 Stroke Average: 4.924 Ranking: 13 With…

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:

Hole: 14

Par: 5

Yards: 582

Stroke Average: 4.924

Ranking: 13

With most players choosing to lay up on this par-5, Gary Woodland hit 3-wood from 263 yards to just off the green to set up a birdie that gave him a two-shot cushion heading into the homestretch of what ended with a three-shot victory over Brooks Koepka.

