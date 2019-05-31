Tiger on Haney suspension: “He deserved it”

NEW YORK (AP) — Swing coach Hank Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments about the LPGA Tour, and Tiger Woods says he had it coming. Haney said…

NEW YORK (AP) — Swing coach Hank Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments about the LPGA Tour, and Tiger Woods says he had it coming.

Haney said on his radio show that a Korean probably would win the U.S. Women’s Open and that he couldn’t name six players on the LPGA Tour. He then said he would with “Lee,” and if he didn’t have to mention a first name, “I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Haney coached Woods for six of his majors from 2004 to 2010.

“He deserved it,” Woods said at the Memorial when asked what he thought about Haney being suspended. “Just can’t look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved.”

A statement from the PGA Tour and SiriusXM said the comments were insensitive and do not represent the views of either party. The statement says Haney has been suspended “at the PGA Tour’s instruction.” Haney said in the statement that he accepts and suspension and apologized again, which he had done on his show and on Twitter.

SiriusXM says it is reviewing his status going forward.

