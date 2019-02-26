202
Home » Golf » British Open returns to…

British Open returns to Royal Liverpool in 2022

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 9:01 am 02/26/2019 09:01am
Share

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open will be staged at Royal Liverpool in 2022.

The Royal & Ancient, which organizes the world’s oldest major, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The course in northwest England will be hosting the British Open for the 13th time, and for the first time since 2014 when Rory McIlroy lifted the claret jug.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!