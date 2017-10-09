PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through Sept. 24 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, (18), $2,973,835. 2, Scott McCarron, (22), $2,425,445. 3, Kevin Sutherland, (19), $1,459,009. 4, Kenny Perry, (18), $1,448,270. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (16), $1,337,278. 6, Jerry Kelly, (16), $1,297,577. 7, Brandt Jobe, (17), $1,244,185. 8, Fred Couples, (11), $1,223,637. 9, Colin Montgomerie, (17), $1,011,484. 10, Stephen Ames, (19), $942,007.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 68.02. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 68.59. 3, Scott McCarron, 68.82. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 68.84. 5, Jerry Kelly, 69.20. 6, Brandt Jobe, 69.29. 7, Stephen Ames, 69.41. 8, Kenny Perry, 69.46. 9, Scott Parel, 69.59. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 69.60.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 297.7. 2, Scott Parel, 297.0. 3, Tommy Armour III, 296.9. 4, Brandt Jobe, 295.8. 5 (tie), Kenny Perry and Scott McCarron, 295.1. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 290.9. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 289.5. 9, Jay Don Blake, 289.2. 10, Jesper Parnevik, 288.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 82.34%. 2, Rocco Mediate, 82.24%. 3, David Toms, 81.13%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 80.67%. 5, Bart Bryant, 80.41%. 6, Olin Browne, 80.39%. 7, Colin Montgomerie, 79.90%. 8, Rod Spittle, 79.25%. 9, Paul Goydos, 79.08%. 10, Joe Durant, 78.93%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Bernhard Langer, 79.78%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 78.87%. 3, Tom Lehman, 77.35%. 4, Kenny Perry, 77.22%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 76.96%. 6, Brandt Jobe, 76.69%. 7, Scott Dunlap, 76.44%. 8, Joe Durant, 75.89%. 9, Jeff Sluman, 75.40%. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 75.25%.

Total Driving

1, David Toms, 30. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 31. 3, Kenny Perry, 34. 4, Tom Lehman, 35. 5, Jerry Kelly, 37. 6, Bernhard Langer, 38. 7 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Joe Durant, 43. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 48. 10, 2 tied with 51.

Putting Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 1.687. 2, Steve Flesch, 1.713. 3, Scott McCarron, 1.717. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.721. 5, Scott Verplank, 1.725. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 1.729. 7, Stephen Ames, 1.731. 8 (tie), Lee Janzen and Scott Parel, 1.734. 10, Gene Sauers, 1.740.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 5.26. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.84. 3, Scott Parel, 4.57. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.49. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 4.47. 6, Lee Janzen, 4.38. 7 (tie), David Toms and Brandt Jobe, 4.33. 9, Kenny Perry, 4.30. 10, Wes Short, Jr., 4.27.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott McCarron, 67.0. 2, Steve Flesch, 73.8. 3, Gene Sauers, 83.1. 4, Bob Tway, 84.0. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 88.2. 6, John Daly, 92.3. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 94.9. 8, Stephen Ames, 99.8. 9, Tom Lehman, 100.0. 10, Jesper Parnevik, 102.6.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Tom Pernice Jr., 67.24%. 2, Skip Kendall, 60.34%. 3, Kirk Triplett, 60.00%. 4, Mark Brooks, 58.82%. 5, Stephen Ames, 57.63%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 57.41%. 7, Esteban Toledo, 57.38%. 8, Marco Dawson, 57.33%. 9, Lee Janzen, 57.14%. 10, Tom Kite, 56.90%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Bernhard Langer, 73. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 83. 3 (tie), Scott McCarron and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 100. 5, Kenny Perry, 127. 6 (tie), Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly, 132. 8, Lee Janzen, 139. 9 (tie), Gene Sauers and David Toms, 147.

