PGA Tour Champions Scores

By The Associated Press October 13, 2017 5:53 pm 10/13/2017 05:53pm
Friday
At Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72 (35-37)
First Round
Jerry Smith 36-31—67
David McKenzie 33-34—67
Gibby Gilbert III 33-34—67
Bart Bryant 31-37—68
Fran Quinn 34-34—68
Jerry Kelly 32-36—68
Corey Pavin 35-34—69
Todd Hamilton 33-36—69
Glen Day 33-36—69
Scott Verplank 33-36—69
Fred Funk 34-35—69
Olin Browne 32-37—69
Vijay Singh 35-34—69
Doug Garwood 34-35—69
Colin Montgomerie 34-35—69
Scott Dunlap 32-37—69
Scott Parel 35-34—69
Phillip Price 33-36—69
David Toms 33-37—70
Brian Henninger 35-35—70
Kevin Sutherland 34-36—70
Tom Lehman 35-35—70
Bobby Gage 33-37—70
Mike Grob 34-36—70
Steve Flesch 36-35—71
Mark Brooks 30-41—71
Mike Goodes 36-35—71
Rod Spittle 35-36—71
Billy Mayfair 33-38—71
Michael Bradley 33-38—71
Loren Roberts 33-38—71
Tom Byrum 33-38—71
Gene Sauers 34-37—71
Larry Mize 34-37—71
Carlos Franco 35-36—71
Kirk Triplett 32-39—71
Brad Faxon 36-35—71
John Cook 32-39—71
Scott McCarron 35-36—71
Duffy Waldorf 37-34—71
Jim Carter 35-37—72
Russ Cochran 36-36—72
Gary Hallberg 35-37—72
Billy Andrade 34-38—72
Jesper Parnevik 35-37—72
Michael Allen 39-33—72
Esteban Toledo 34-38—72
Nick Faldo 37-35—72
Stephen Ames 36-36—72
David Frost 34-38—72
Paul Goydos 36-36—72
Marco Dawson 35-37—72
Brandt Jobe 38-34—72
Bernhard Langer 36-36—72
Kenny Perry 35-37—72
Neal Lancaster 36-37—73
Joe Durant 37-36—73
Paul Broadhurst 35-38—73
Lee Janzen 36-37—73
Wes Short, Jr. 35-38—73
Peter Jacobsen 38-36—74
Bob Estes 36-38—74
Hale Irwin 37-37—74
John Daly 38-36—74
Woody Austin 36-38—74
Jeff Sluman 36-38—74
Joey Sindelar 36-39—75
John Huston 37-38—75
Skip Kendall 40-35—75
Willie Wood 37-38—75
Larry Nelson 36-39—75
Tom Pernice Jr. 38-37—75
Tommy Armour III 40-37—77
Tom Kite 39-38—77
Rocco Mediate 37-40—77
Gary Koch 39-39—78
Bob Gilder 39-40—79
Mark Calcavecchia 39-40—79

