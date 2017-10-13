PGA Tour Champions Scores

Friday At Prestonwood Country Club Cary, N.C. Purse: $2.1 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72 (35-37) First Round Jerry Smith 36-31—67 David McKenzie 33-34—67 Gibby Gilbert III 33-34—67 Bart Bryant 31-37—68 Fran Quinn 34-34—68 Jerry Kelly 32-36—68 Corey Pavin 35-34—69 Todd Hamilton 33-36—69 Glen Day 33-36—69 Scott Verplank 33-36—69 Fred Funk 34-35—69 Olin Browne 32-37—69 Vijay Singh 35-34—69 Doug Garwood 34-35—69 Colin Montgomerie 34-35—69 Scott Dunlap 32-37—69 Scott Parel 35-34—69 Phillip Price 33-36—69 David Toms 33-37—70 Brian Henninger 35-35—70 Kevin Sutherland 34-36—70 Tom Lehman 35-35—70 Bobby Gage 33-37—70 Mike Grob 34-36—70 Steve Flesch 36-35—71 Mark Brooks 30-41—71 Mike Goodes 36-35—71 Rod Spittle 35-36—71 Billy Mayfair 33-38—71 Michael Bradley 33-38—71 Loren Roberts 33-38—71 Tom Byrum 33-38—71 Gene Sauers 34-37—71 Larry Mize 34-37—71 Carlos Franco 35-36—71 Kirk Triplett 32-39—71 Brad Faxon 36-35—71 John Cook 32-39—71 Scott McCarron 35-36—71 Duffy Waldorf 37-34—71 Jim Carter 35-37—72 Russ Cochran 36-36—72 Gary Hallberg 35-37—72 Billy Andrade 34-38—72 Jesper Parnevik 35-37—72 Michael Allen 39-33—72 Esteban Toledo 34-38—72 Nick Faldo 37-35—72 Stephen Ames 36-36—72 David Frost 34-38—72 Paul Goydos 36-36—72 Marco Dawson 35-37—72 Brandt Jobe 38-34—72 Bernhard Langer 36-36—72 Kenny Perry 35-37—72 Neal Lancaster 36-37—73 Joe Durant 37-36—73 Paul Broadhurst 35-38—73 Lee Janzen 36-37—73 Wes Short, Jr. 35-38—73 Peter Jacobsen 38-36—74 Bob Estes 36-38—74 Hale Irwin 37-37—74 John Daly 38-36—74 Woody Austin 36-38—74 Jeff Sluman 36-38—74 Joey Sindelar 36-39—75 John Huston 37-38—75 Skip Kendall 40-35—75 Willie Wood 37-38—75 Larry Nelson 36-39—75 Tom Pernice Jr. 38-37—75 Tommy Armour III 40-37—77 Tom Kite 39-38—77 Rocco Mediate 37-40—77 Gary Koch 39-39—78 Bob Gilder 39-40—79 Mark Calcavecchia 39-40—79

