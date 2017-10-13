PGA Tour Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Prestonwood Country Club
|Cary, N.C.
|Purse: $2.1 million
|Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72 (35-37)
|First Round
|Jerry Smith
|36-31—67
|David McKenzie
|33-34—67
|Gibby Gilbert III
|33-34—67
|Bart Bryant
|31-37—68
|Fran Quinn
|34-34—68
|Jerry Kelly
|32-36—68
|Corey Pavin
|35-34—69
|Todd Hamilton
|33-36—69
|Glen Day
|33-36—69
|Scott Verplank
|33-36—69
|Fred Funk
|34-35—69
|Olin Browne
|32-37—69
|Vijay Singh
|35-34—69
|Doug Garwood
|34-35—69
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-35—69
|Scott Dunlap
|32-37—69
|Scott Parel
|35-34—69
|Phillip Price
|33-36—69
|David Toms
|33-37—70
|Brian Henninger
|35-35—70
|Kevin Sutherland
|34-36—70
|Tom Lehman
|35-35—70
|Bobby Gage
|33-37—70
|Mike Grob
|34-36—70
|Steve Flesch
|36-35—71
|Mark Brooks
|30-41—71
|Mike Goodes
|36-35—71
|Rod Spittle
|35-36—71
|Billy Mayfair
|33-38—71
|Michael Bradley
|33-38—71
|Loren Roberts
|33-38—71
|Tom Byrum
|33-38—71
|Gene Sauers
|34-37—71
|Larry Mize
|34-37—71
|Carlos Franco
|35-36—71
|Kirk Triplett
|32-39—71
|Brad Faxon
|36-35—71
|John Cook
|32-39—71
|Scott McCarron
|35-36—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|37-34—71
|Jim Carter
|35-37—72
|Russ Cochran
|36-36—72
|Gary Hallberg
|35-37—72
|Billy Andrade
|34-38—72
|Jesper Parnevik
|35-37—72
|Michael Allen
|39-33—72
|Esteban Toledo
|34-38—72
|Nick Faldo
|37-35—72
|Stephen Ames
|36-36—72
|David Frost
|34-38—72
|Paul Goydos
|36-36—72
|Marco Dawson
|35-37—72
|Brandt Jobe
|38-34—72
|Bernhard Langer
|36-36—72
|Kenny Perry
|35-37—72
|Neal Lancaster
|36-37—73
|Joe Durant
|37-36—73
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-38—73
|Lee Janzen
|36-37—73
|Wes Short, Jr.
|35-38—73
|Peter Jacobsen
|38-36—74
|Bob Estes
|36-38—74
|Hale Irwin
|37-37—74
|John Daly
|38-36—74
|Woody Austin
|36-38—74
|Jeff Sluman
|36-38—74
|Joey Sindelar
|36-39—75
|John Huston
|37-38—75
|Skip Kendall
|40-35—75
|Willie Wood
|37-38—75
|Larry Nelson
|36-39—75
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|38-37—75
|Tommy Armour III
|40-37—77
|Tom Kite
|39-38—77
|Rocco Mediate
|37-40—77
|Gary Koch
|39-39—78
|Bob Gilder
|39-40—79
|Mark Calcavecchia
|39-40—79
