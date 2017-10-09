PGA Tour Champions Schedule

Jan. 19-21 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 10-12 — Allianz Championship (Scott McCarron)

Feb. 17-19 — Chubb Classic (Fred Couples)

March 17-19 — Tucson Conquistadores Classic (Tom Lehman)

March 31-April 2 — Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

April 14-16 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Stephen Ames)

April 21-23 — Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf Carlos Franco)

May 5-7 — Insperity Invitational (John Daly)

May 18-21 — Regions Tradition (Bernhard Langer)

May 25-28 — KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Bernhard Langer)

June 9-11 — Principal Charity Classic (Brandt Jobe)

June 23-25 — American Family Insurance Championship (Fred Couples)

June 29-July 2 — U.S. Senior Open Championship (Kenny Perry)

July 13-16 — Constellation Senior Players Championship (Scott McCarron)

July 27-30 — The Senior Open Championship (Bernhard Langer)

Aug. 4-6 — 3M Championship (Paul Goydos)

Aug. 18-20 — Dick’s Sporting Goods Open (Scott McCarron)

Aug. 25-27 — Boeing Classic (Jerry Kelly)

Sept. 1-3 — Shaw Charity Classic (Scott McCarron)

Sept. 8-10 — Japan Airlines Championship (Colin Montgomerie)

Sept. 15-17 — Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship (Jerry Kelly)

Sept. 22-24 — Pure Insurance Championship (Bernhard Langer)

Oct. 13-15 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 20-22 — Dominion Charity Classic, CC of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, Va.

Oct. 27-29 — PowerShares QQQ Championship, Sherwood CC, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Nov. 10-12 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix

