PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 24
|Trn
|Money
|1. Bernhard Langer
|18
|$2,973,835
|2. Scott McCarron
|22
|$2,425,445
|3. Kevin Sutherland
|19
|$1,459,009
|4. Kenny Perry
|18
|$1,448,270
|5. Miguel Angel Jimenez
|16
|$1,337,278
|6. Jerry Kelly
|16
|$1,297,577
|7. Brandt Jobe
|17
|$1,244,185
|8. Fred Couples
|11
|$1,223,637
|9. Colin Montgomerie
|17
|$1,011,484
|10. Stephen Ames
|19
|$942,007
|11. Kirk Triplett
|18
|$928,077
|12. Tom Lehman
|16
|$828,583
|13. Joe Durant
|21
|$824,876
|14. Gene Sauers
|20
|$804,194
|15. Vijay Singh
|8
|$799,035
|16. Billy Mayfair
|20
|$756,538
|17. Lee Janzen
|20
|$752,729
|18. Paul Goydos
|21
|$748,459
|19. Scott Parel
|19
|$740,752
|20. Billy Andrade
|20
|$657,915
|21. Duffy Waldorf
|22
|$643,725
|22. John Daly
|14
|$633,046
|23. Fred Funk
|21
|$628,416
|24. Tommy Armour III
|20
|$610,658
|25. Glen Day
|20
|$594,918
|26. Scott Dunlap
|20
|$589,539
|27. Jeff Sluman
|22
|$572,240
|28. Steve Stricker
|6
|$569,250
|29. Scott Verplank
|16
|$564,176
|30. Carlos Franco
|21
|$555,197
|31. Corey Pavin
|15
|$554,941
|32. Jerry Smith
|21
|$548,210
|33. David Toms
|18
|$546,027
|34. Paul Broadhurst
|18
|$525,817
|35. Jay Haas
|19
|$524,828
|36. David Frost
|20
|$520,819
|37. Steve Flesch
|13
|$518,089
|38. Olin Browne
|22
|$517,178
|39. Marco Dawson
|19
|$511,617
|40. Woody Austin
|21
|$496,418
|41. Doug Garwood
|20
|$484,466
|42. Wes Short, Jr.
|21
|$472,946
|43. Jeff Maggert
|20
|$416,434
|44. Jesper Parnevik
|19
|$401,026
|45. Joey Sindelar
|20
|$387,518
|46. Mike Goodes
|20
|$382,238
|47. Tom Pernice Jr.
|21
|$378,633
|48. Rod Spittle
|17
|$363,042
|49. Michael Allen
|20
|$356,293
|50. Tom Byrum
|19
|$337,625
