201.5
PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 11:28 am 10/09/2017 11:28am
Through Sept. 24
Trn Money
1. Bernhard Langer 18 $2,973,835
2. Scott McCarron 22 $2,425,445
3. Kevin Sutherland 19 $1,459,009
4. Kenny Perry 18 $1,448,270
5. Miguel Angel Jimenez 16 $1,337,278
6. Jerry Kelly 16 $1,297,577
7. Brandt Jobe 17 $1,244,185
8. Fred Couples 11 $1,223,637
9. Colin Montgomerie 17 $1,011,484
10. Stephen Ames 19 $942,007
11. Kirk Triplett 18 $928,077
12. Tom Lehman 16 $828,583
13. Joe Durant 21 $824,876
14. Gene Sauers 20 $804,194
15. Vijay Singh 8 $799,035
16. Billy Mayfair 20 $756,538
17. Lee Janzen 20 $752,729
18. Paul Goydos 21 $748,459
19. Scott Parel 19 $740,752
20. Billy Andrade 20 $657,915
21. Duffy Waldorf 22 $643,725
22. John Daly 14 $633,046
23. Fred Funk 21 $628,416
24. Tommy Armour III 20 $610,658
25. Glen Day 20 $594,918
26. Scott Dunlap 20 $589,539
27. Jeff Sluman 22 $572,240
28. Steve Stricker 6 $569,250
29. Scott Verplank 16 $564,176
30. Carlos Franco 21 $555,197
31. Corey Pavin 15 $554,941
32. Jerry Smith 21 $548,210
33. David Toms 18 $546,027
34. Paul Broadhurst 18 $525,817
35. Jay Haas 19 $524,828
36. David Frost 20 $520,819
37. Steve Flesch 13 $518,089
38. Olin Browne 22 $517,178
39. Marco Dawson 19 $511,617
40. Woody Austin 21 $496,418
41. Doug Garwood 20 $484,466
42. Wes Short, Jr. 21 $472,946
43. Jeff Maggert 20 $416,434
44. Jesper Parnevik 19 $401,026
45. Joey Sindelar 20 $387,518
46. Mike Goodes 20 $382,238
47. Tom Pernice Jr. 21 $378,633
48. Rod Spittle 17 $363,042
49. Michael Allen 20 $356,293
50. Tom Byrum 19 $337,625

