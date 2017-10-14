Ko fires 66 to take lead in South Korea

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin Young Ko fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 Saturday to take a two-shot lead after the third round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship.

The South Korean carded six birdies on the Ocean Course, including two in her last three holes, to post a 15-under total of 201. Compatriots Sung Hyun Park and In Gee Chun both shot 68 and are tied for second at 13-under 203.

“My iron shots today were really strong so I was able to make a lot of birdie chances for myself,” said Ko, a nine-time winner on the local KLPGA Tour.

Park, looking for her third LPGA Tour victory of the year, played solid golf for most of the third round with five birdies and a sole bogey in her first 17 holes. She did well to salvage par at the last after pushing her drive way right into a hazard and having to take a penalty drop.

“Overall, I’m quite pleased with my game today,” said Park, who has a mathematical chance of taking over at the top of the Rolex Rankings with a win on Sunday. “I finished 4 under on the front nine. I thought I would keep the momentum on the back nine, but my putting was a little bit off compared to the front nine.”

Lizette Salas of the United States offset a lone bogey with five birdies for a 68 and was in sole possession of fourth place.

Brooke Henderson moved into contention with a bogey-free 68 and is tied for eighth, five strokes off the lead.

