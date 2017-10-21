Ji fires 69 for 6-stroke lead at Taiwan Championship

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eun-Hee Ji carded a 3-under 69 to open up a six-stroke lead after the third round of the Taiwan Championship on Saturday.

Ji, who shared the overnight lead with Jenny Shin, recovered from a bogey on the par-4 5th with four birdies for a total of 10-under 206.

Lydia Ko carded seven birdies against a bogey and a double bogey for a 68 and is tied for second with Shin at 4-under 212.

Shin had three bogeys on her way to a 75.

Cristie Kerr shot a 70 and was tied for fourth in a group that included Brittany Altomare (75).

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu and No. 2 Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. LPGA Tour rookie of the year, struggled to find their rhythm. Ryu finished with a 75 for a share of 16th place, and Park was 6 over after a 73.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.