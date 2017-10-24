Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-HSBC CHAMPIONS

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Sheshan International GC. Yardage: 7,266. Par: 72.

Purse: $9.75 million (Winner’s share: $1.66 million).

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

Last WGC: Hideki Matsuyama won the Bridgestone Invitational.

Notes: Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson have combined to win the last five World Golf Championships. … The field includes 15 of the top 20 players. … Thomas has seven PGA Tour victories in his last 52 starts, two of them on the mainland U.S. He has three victories in Asia and two in Hawaii. … Phil Mickelson is playing the HSBC Champions for the first time since 2013. This is the only tournament in the fall that offers Ryder Cup points. Mickelson, who hasn’t won since the 2013 British Open, is a two-time winner at Sheshan International. … Pat Perez, Xander Schauffele, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover and Brian Harman are among 17 players who are playing all three Asian stops on the PGA Tour. … Four past winners of the WGC-HSBC Champions are not eligible this year — Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer, Russell Knox and Ian Poulter. … Li Haotong qualified by being in the top 30 in the Race to Dubai. That gives China a record seven players in the 78-man field.

Next WGC: Mexico City Championship on March 1-4.

PGA TOUR

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson, Miss.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,421. Par: 72.

Purse: $4.3 million (Winner’s share: $774,000).

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Cody Gribble.

Last week: Justin Thomas won the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

FedEx Cup leader: Pat Perez.

Notes: Davis Love III and son Dru are playing the same PGA Tour event for the fifth time this year. Dru Love, who received a sponsor’s exemption, made his first cut in the Wyndham Championship with a tie for 75th. … William McGirt gets to play in the opposite-field event this time. A year ago, he couldn’t play because he was in the top 50 in the world and eligible for the WGC-HSBC Champions in China. He is No. 75 this week. … Omar Uresti, who made the cut in the PGA Championship as a club pro, is in the field. … Because this is an opposite-field event, the winners is exempt into the PGA Championship but not the Masters. … Gribble has not had a top 10 since his victory a year ago. … The tournament dates to 1986 when it began as the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic. Don Halldorson won the inaugural event by two shots over Paul Azinger.

Next week: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

LPGA TOUR

SIME DARBY LPGA MALAYSIA

Site: Kuala Lumpur.

Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur (East Course). Yardage: 6,260. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.8 million (Winner’s share: $270,000).

Television (tape delay): Thursday, 6-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 8-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 9 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Shanshan Feng.

Last week: Eun-Hee Ji won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

LPGA money leader: Sung Hyun Park.

Notes: The tournament is held on the East course. Pat Perez won the CIMB Classic two weeks ago on the West Course. … Feng has won the tournament twice in the last three years. … So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hyun Park, Nos. 1 and 2 in the world ranking, are playing this week. … The field includes 43 of the top 50 players on the LPGA Tour money list. … Lexi Thompson set the tournament record at 19-under 265 in 2013. … Nine LPGA Tour rookies are playing, led by Park, Angel Yin and Aditi Ashok of India. … Eun-Hee Ji had gone 203 starts since her last LPGA Tour victory in the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open. … The LPGA Tour has three more tournaments in Asia before returning to the United States for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Next week: TOTO Japan Classic.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

POWERSHARES QQQ CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Course: Sherwood CC. Yardage: 7,059. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million (Winner’s share: $300,000).

Television: Friday-Sunday, 5:30-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tom Pernice Jr.

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Notes: The field has been cut from 72 to 54 for the PowerShares QQQ Classic. The top 36 in the Charles Schwab Cup advance to the final event. … Langer has six victories to lead the PGA Tour Champions and he is assured the No. 1 seed for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in two weeks. … Langer also leads the PGA Tour Champions with 15 finishes in the top 10 out of 20 starts. Right behind is Kevin Sutherland, with 14 top 10s. Sutherland still hasn’t won on the PGA Tour Champions. … Sherwood Country Club formerly was host of the Shark Shootout, and the World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods. … Langer was the second player on the PGA Tour Champions to make eagle on the final hole and win by one shot. The other was Scott McCarron at the Allianz Championship in Florida.

Next tournament: Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Nov. 10-12.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Sergio Garcia won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Next week: Turkish Airlines Open.

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asian Tour: Indonesia Open, Pondok Indah GC, Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Gaganjeet Bhullar. Online: www.asiantour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Mynavi ABC Championship, ABC Golf Club, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Shingo Katayama. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Klahima, UAE. Defending champion: Jordan Smith. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinomerica: Punta del Este Open Copa NEC, Celub del Lago Golf, Punta del Este, Uruguay. Defending champion Mito Pereira. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour Australasia: Isuzu Queensland Open, Brisbane GC, Yeerongpilly, Australia. Defending champion: Brett Coletta. Online: www.pga.org.au

Sunshine Tour: Sun Sibaya Challenge, Mount Edgecombe CC, Durban, South Africa. Defending champion: Peter Karmis. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korean Tour: Hyundai Marina K.J. Choi Invitational, Settlement CC, Seongwoo, South Korea. Defending champion: Heung-chol Joo. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

WOMEN

Korean LPGA: SK Pinx-Seoul Economics Ladies Classic, Pinx GC, Seogwipo, South Korea. Defending champion: Seung-hyun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies, Mushashi Hill GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

