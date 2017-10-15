201.5
CIMB Classic Par Scores

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 8:44 am 10/15/2017 08:44am
Sunday
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
Final
Pat Perez (500), $1,260,000 66-65-64-69—264 -24
Keegan Bradley (300), $756,000 65-71-65-67—268 -20
Sung Kang (163), $406,000 67-68-65-71—271 -17
Xander Schauffele (163), $406,000 65-67-67-72—271 -17
Hideki Matsuyama (105), $266,000 70-68-63-71—272 -16
Cameron Smith (105), $266,000 64-71-73-64—272 -16
Paul Casey (85), $218,167 77-63-69-65—274 -14
Danny Lee (85), $218,167 73-65-68-68—274 -14
Lucas Glover (85), $218,167 71-67-68-68—274 -14
Rafa Cabrera Bello (70), $175,000 67-70-69-69—275 -13
Anirban Lahiri (70), $175,000 67-73-64-71—275 -13
Peter Uihlein (70), $175,000 73-68-65-69—275 -13
Stewart Cink (56), $131,250 72-68-67-69—276 -12
Luke List (56), $131,250 70-70-68-68—276 -12
Brendan Steele (56), $131,250 67-71-70-68—276 -12
Nick Taylor (56), $131,250 70-74-67-65—276 -12
C.T. Pan (48), $101,500 70-70-69-68—277 -11
Chez Reavie (48), $101,500 68-74-69-66—277 -11
Justin Thomas (48), $101,500 70-71-69-67—277 -11
Camilo Villegas (48), $101,500 72-68-70-67—277 -11
David Lipsky, $81,200 69-71-68-70—278 -10
Kyle Stanley (42), $81,200 71-67-70-70—278 -10
Scott Brown (36), $62,300 70-69-72-68—279 -9
Morgan Hoffmann (36), $62,300 70-72-71-66—279 -9
Patrick Rodgers (36), $62,300 70-73-68-68—279 -9
Ollie Schniederjans (36), $62,300 72-68-65-74—279 -9
Harold Varner III (36), $62,300 72-67-70-70—279 -9
James Hahn (29), $48,650 72-71-68-69—280 -8
Michael Kim (29), $48,650 68-70-72-70—280 -8
Davis Love III (29), $48,650 67-73-72-68—280 -8
Gary Woodland (29), $48,650 66-73-68-73—280 -8
Wesley Bryan (21), $37,900 71-68-71-71—281 -7
Ben Crane (21), $37,900 70-71-70-70—281 -7
Martin Flores (21), $37,900 72-76-68-65—281 -7
Branden Grace (21), $37,900 72-67-71-71—281 -7
Cody Gribble (21), $37,900 77-68-67-69—281 -7
Jamie Lovemark (21), $37,900 70-70-70-71—281 -7
Kevin Tway (21), $37,900 74-67-70-70—281 -7
Jazz Janewattananond, $28,700 70-69-66-77—282 -6
Phachara Khongwatmai, $28,700 67-75-71-69—282 -6
Whee Kim (15), $28,700 68-75-71-68—282 -6
Scott Stallings (15), $28,700 73-69-72-68—282 -6
Jhonattan Vegas (15), $28,700 72-70-66-74—282 -6
Poom Saksansin, $22,400 65-74-72-72—283 -5
Prayad Marksaeng, $22,400 72-71-69-71—283 -5
Kevin Na (11), $22,400 66-73-75-69—283 -5
Thomas Pieters (11), $22,400 68-67-77-71—283 -5
Kelly Kraft (9), $18,340 70-71-72-71—284 -4
Hao Tong Li, $18,340 72-74-69-69—284 -4
Charl Schwartzel (9), $18,340 70-71-72-71—284 -4
Charles Howell III (8), $16,847 72-72-70-71—285 -3
Richard T. Lee, $16,847 73-70-70-72—285 -3
Adam Hadwin (8), $16,847 71-67-76-71—285 -3
Graham DeLaet (6), $16,030 77-67-68-74—286 -2
Emiliano Grillo (6), $16,030 73-72-74-67—286 -2
Colt Knost (6), $16,030 71-72-69-74—286 -2
Hudson Swafford (6), $16,030 68-78-71-69—286 -2
Chad Campbell (5), $15,540 78-74-66-69—287 -1
Juvic Pagunsan, $15,540 73-72-70-72—287 -1
Ian Poulter (5), $15,540 69-74-74-70—287 -1
Gavin Kyle Green, $15,190 73-71-69-75—288 E
Jim Herman (5), $15,190 69-77-67-75—288 E
Danny Chia, $14,770 70-75-72-72—289 +1
Russell Knox (4), $14,770 74-74-71-70—289 +1
Scott Piercy (4), $14,770 71-73-71-74—289 +1
Richy Werenski (4), $14,770 72-73-73-71—289 +1
Bud Cauley (4), $14,420 77-68-70-75—290 +2
SSP Chawrasia, $14,280 72-71-74-75—292 +4
Grayson Murray (3), $14,000 82-74-64-73—293 +5
Rod Pampling (3), $14,000 72-71-77-73—293 +5
Robert Streb (3), $14,000 76-70-70-77—293 +5
Jonas Blixt (3), $13,650 69-74-78-73—294 +6
Scott Hend, $13,650 77-73-70-74—294 +6
Jason Dufner (3), $13,440 71-71-76-77—295 +7
Chris Stroud (3), $13,300 72-72-75-78—297 +9
Nicholas Fung, $13,160 72-73-75-79—299 +11
Si Woo Kim (2), $13,020 74-78-73-75—300 +12
D.A. Points (2), $12,880 76-79-75-76—306 +18

