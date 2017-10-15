CIMB Classic Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72 Final Pat Perez (500), $1,260,000 66-65-64-69—264 -24 Keegan Bradley (300), $756,000 65-71-65-67—268 -20 Sung Kang (163), $406,000 67-68-65-71—271 -17 Xander Schauffele (163), $406,000 65-67-67-72—271 -17 Hideki Matsuyama (105), $266,000 70-68-63-71—272 -16 Cameron Smith (105), $266,000 64-71-73-64—272 -16 Paul Casey (85), $218,167 77-63-69-65—274 -14 Danny Lee (85), $218,167 73-65-68-68—274 -14 Lucas Glover (85), $218,167 71-67-68-68—274 -14 Rafa Cabrera Bello (70), $175,000 67-70-69-69—275 -13 Anirban Lahiri (70), $175,000 67-73-64-71—275 -13 Peter Uihlein (70), $175,000 73-68-65-69—275 -13 Stewart Cink (56), $131,250 72-68-67-69—276 -12 Luke List (56), $131,250 70-70-68-68—276 -12 Brendan Steele (56), $131,250 67-71-70-68—276 -12 Nick Taylor (56), $131,250 70-74-67-65—276 -12 C.T. Pan (48), $101,500 70-70-69-68—277 -11 Chez Reavie (48), $101,500 68-74-69-66—277 -11 Justin Thomas (48), $101,500 70-71-69-67—277 -11 Camilo Villegas (48), $101,500 72-68-70-67—277 -11 David Lipsky, $81,200 69-71-68-70—278 -10 Kyle Stanley (42), $81,200 71-67-70-70—278 -10 Scott Brown (36), $62,300 70-69-72-68—279 -9 Morgan Hoffmann (36), $62,300 70-72-71-66—279 -9 Patrick Rodgers (36), $62,300 70-73-68-68—279 -9 Ollie Schniederjans (36), $62,300 72-68-65-74—279 -9 Harold Varner III (36), $62,300 72-67-70-70—279 -9 James Hahn (29), $48,650 72-71-68-69—280 -8 Michael Kim (29), $48,650 68-70-72-70—280 -8 Davis Love III (29), $48,650 67-73-72-68—280 -8 Gary Woodland (29), $48,650 66-73-68-73—280 -8 Wesley Bryan (21), $37,900 71-68-71-71—281 -7 Ben Crane (21), $37,900 70-71-70-70—281 -7 Martin Flores (21), $37,900 72-76-68-65—281 -7 Branden Grace (21), $37,900 72-67-71-71—281 -7 Cody Gribble (21), $37,900 77-68-67-69—281 -7 Jamie Lovemark (21), $37,900 70-70-70-71—281 -7 Kevin Tway (21), $37,900 74-67-70-70—281 -7 Jazz Janewattananond, $28,700 70-69-66-77—282 -6 Phachara Khongwatmai, $28,700 67-75-71-69—282 -6 Whee Kim (15), $28,700 68-75-71-68—282 -6 Scott Stallings (15), $28,700 73-69-72-68—282 -6 Jhonattan Vegas (15), $28,700 72-70-66-74—282 -6 Poom Saksansin, $22,400 65-74-72-72—283 -5 Prayad Marksaeng, $22,400 72-71-69-71—283 -5 Kevin Na (11), $22,400 66-73-75-69—283 -5 Thomas Pieters (11), $22,400 68-67-77-71—283 -5 Kelly Kraft (9), $18,340 70-71-72-71—284 -4 Hao Tong Li, $18,340 72-74-69-69—284 -4 Charl Schwartzel (9), $18,340 70-71-72-71—284 -4 Charles Howell III (8), $16,847 72-72-70-71—285 -3 Richard T. Lee, $16,847 73-70-70-72—285 -3 Adam Hadwin (8), $16,847 71-67-76-71—285 -3 Graham DeLaet (6), $16,030 77-67-68-74—286 -2 Emiliano Grillo (6), $16,030 73-72-74-67—286 -2 Colt Knost (6), $16,030 71-72-69-74—286 -2 Hudson Swafford (6), $16,030 68-78-71-69—286 -2 Chad Campbell (5), $15,540 78-74-66-69—287 -1 Juvic Pagunsan, $15,540 73-72-70-72—287 -1 Ian Poulter (5), $15,540 69-74-74-70—287 -1 Gavin Kyle Green, $15,190 73-71-69-75—288 E Jim Herman (5), $15,190 69-77-67-75—288 E Danny Chia, $14,770 70-75-72-72—289 +1 Russell Knox (4), $14,770 74-74-71-70—289 +1 Scott Piercy (4), $14,770 71-73-71-74—289 +1 Richy Werenski (4), $14,770 72-73-73-71—289 +1 Bud Cauley (4), $14,420 77-68-70-75—290 +2 SSP Chawrasia, $14,280 72-71-74-75—292 +4 Grayson Murray (3), $14,000 82-74-64-73—293 +5 Rod Pampling (3), $14,000 72-71-77-73—293 +5 Robert Streb (3), $14,000 76-70-70-77—293 +5 Jonas Blixt (3), $13,650 69-74-78-73—294 +6 Scott Hend, $13,650 77-73-70-74—294 +6 Jason Dufner (3), $13,440 71-71-76-77—295 +7 Chris Stroud (3), $13,300 72-72-75-78—297 +9 Nicholas Fung, $13,160 72-73-75-79—299 +11 Si Woo Kim (2), $13,020 74-78-73-75—300 +12 D.A. Points (2), $12,880 76-79-75-76—306 +18

