CIMB Classic Par Scores

|Sunday
|At TPC Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
|Final
|Pat Perez (500), $1,260,000
|66-65-64-69—264
|-24
|Keegan Bradley (300), $756,000
|65-71-65-67—268
|-20
|Sung Kang (163), $406,000
|67-68-65-71—271
|-17
|Xander Schauffele (163), $406,000
|65-67-67-72—271
|-17
|Hideki Matsuyama (105), $266,000
|70-68-63-71—272
|-16
|Cameron Smith (105), $266,000
|64-71-73-64—272
|-16
|Paul Casey (85), $218,167
|77-63-69-65—274
|-14
|Danny Lee (85), $218,167
|73-65-68-68—274
|-14
|Lucas Glover (85), $218,167
|71-67-68-68—274
|-14
|Rafa Cabrera Bello (70), $175,000
|67-70-69-69—275
|-13
|Anirban Lahiri (70), $175,000
|67-73-64-71—275
|-13
|Peter Uihlein (70), $175,000
|73-68-65-69—275
|-13
|Stewart Cink (56), $131,250
|72-68-67-69—276
|-12
|Luke List (56), $131,250
|70-70-68-68—276
|-12
|Brendan Steele (56), $131,250
|67-71-70-68—276
|-12
|Nick Taylor (56), $131,250
|70-74-67-65—276
|-12
|C.T. Pan (48), $101,500
|70-70-69-68—277
|-11
|Chez Reavie (48), $101,500
|68-74-69-66—277
|-11
|Justin Thomas (48), $101,500
|70-71-69-67—277
|-11
|Camilo Villegas (48), $101,500
|72-68-70-67—277
|-11
|David Lipsky, $81,200
|69-71-68-70—278
|-10
|Kyle Stanley (42), $81,200
|71-67-70-70—278
|-10
|Scott Brown (36), $62,300
|70-69-72-68—279
|-9
|Morgan Hoffmann (36), $62,300
|70-72-71-66—279
|-9
|Patrick Rodgers (36), $62,300
|70-73-68-68—279
|-9
|Ollie Schniederjans (36), $62,300
|72-68-65-74—279
|-9
|Harold Varner III (36), $62,300
|72-67-70-70—279
|-9
|James Hahn (29), $48,650
|72-71-68-69—280
|-8
|Michael Kim (29), $48,650
|68-70-72-70—280
|-8
|Davis Love III (29), $48,650
|67-73-72-68—280
|-8
|Gary Woodland (29), $48,650
|66-73-68-73—280
|-8
|Wesley Bryan (21), $37,900
|71-68-71-71—281
|-7
|Ben Crane (21), $37,900
|70-71-70-70—281
|-7
|Martin Flores (21), $37,900
|72-76-68-65—281
|-7
|Branden Grace (21), $37,900
|72-67-71-71—281
|-7
|Cody Gribble (21), $37,900
|77-68-67-69—281
|-7
|Jamie Lovemark (21), $37,900
|70-70-70-71—281
|-7
|Kevin Tway (21), $37,900
|74-67-70-70—281
|-7
|Jazz Janewattananond, $28,700
|70-69-66-77—282
|-6
|Phachara Khongwatmai, $28,700
|67-75-71-69—282
|-6
|Whee Kim (15), $28,700
|68-75-71-68—282
|-6
|Scott Stallings (15), $28,700
|73-69-72-68—282
|-6
|Jhonattan Vegas (15), $28,700
|72-70-66-74—282
|-6
|Poom Saksansin, $22,400
|65-74-72-72—283
|-5
|Prayad Marksaeng, $22,400
|72-71-69-71—283
|-5
|Kevin Na (11), $22,400
|66-73-75-69—283
|-5
|Thomas Pieters (11), $22,400
|68-67-77-71—283
|-5
|Kelly Kraft (9), $18,340
|70-71-72-71—284
|-4
|Hao Tong Li, $18,340
|72-74-69-69—284
|-4
|Charl Schwartzel (9), $18,340
|70-71-72-71—284
|-4
|Charles Howell III (8), $16,847
|72-72-70-71—285
|-3
|Richard T. Lee, $16,847
|73-70-70-72—285
|-3
|Adam Hadwin (8), $16,847
|71-67-76-71—285
|-3
|Graham DeLaet (6), $16,030
|77-67-68-74—286
|-2
|Emiliano Grillo (6), $16,030
|73-72-74-67—286
|-2
|Colt Knost (6), $16,030
|71-72-69-74—286
|-2
|Hudson Swafford (6), $16,030
|68-78-71-69—286
|-2
|Chad Campbell (5), $15,540
|78-74-66-69—287
|-1
|Juvic Pagunsan, $15,540
|73-72-70-72—287
|-1
|Ian Poulter (5), $15,540
|69-74-74-70—287
|-1
|Gavin Kyle Green, $15,190
|73-71-69-75—288
|E
|Jim Herman (5), $15,190
|69-77-67-75—288
|E
|Danny Chia, $14,770
|70-75-72-72—289
|+1
|Russell Knox (4), $14,770
|74-74-71-70—289
|+1
|Scott Piercy (4), $14,770
|71-73-71-74—289
|+1
|Richy Werenski (4), $14,770
|72-73-73-71—289
|+1
|Bud Cauley (4), $14,420
|77-68-70-75—290
|+2
|SSP Chawrasia, $14,280
|72-71-74-75—292
|+4
|Grayson Murray (3), $14,000
|82-74-64-73—293
|+5
|Rod Pampling (3), $14,000
|72-71-77-73—293
|+5
|Robert Streb (3), $14,000
|76-70-70-77—293
|+5
|Jonas Blixt (3), $13,650
|69-74-78-73—294
|+6
|Scott Hend, $13,650
|77-73-70-74—294
|+6
|Jason Dufner (3), $13,440
|71-71-76-77—295
|+7
|Chris Stroud (3), $13,300
|72-72-75-78—297
|+9
|Nicholas Fung, $13,160
|72-73-75-79—299
|+11
|Si Woo Kim (2), $13,020
|74-78-73-75—300
|+12
|D.A. Points (2), $12,880
|76-79-75-76—306
|+18
