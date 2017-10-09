201.5
2019 Presidents Cup Standings

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 12:12 pm 10/09/2017 12:12pm
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Oct. 8
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Xander Schauffele 594
2. Brendan Steele 513
3. Tony Finau 481
4. Justin Thomas 325
5. Rickie Fowler 295
6. Phil Mickelson 207
7. Matt Kuchar 183
8. Webb Simpson 183
9. Jordan Spieth 181
10. Russell Henley 180
11. Kevin Kisner 174
12. Brooks Koepka 164
13. Chesson Hadley 163
14. Patrick Cantlay 127
15. Bud Cauley 120
International
1. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 8.86
2. Jason Day AUS 6.33
3. Marc Leishman AUS 5.09
4. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.13
5. Adam Scott AUS 3.84
6. Charl Schwartzel SAF 3.43
7. Jhonattan Vegas VEN 2.88
8. Siwoo Kim KOR 2.84
9. Branden Grace SAF 2.75
10. Adam Hadwin CAN 2.54
11. Yuta Ikeda JPN 2.38
12. Hideto Tanihara JPN 2.25
13. Emiliano Grillo ARG 2.20
14. Li Haotong CHN 2.04
15. Anirban Lahiri IND 1.94

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

