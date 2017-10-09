2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Oct. 8
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Xander Schauffele
|594
|2. Brendan Steele
|513
|3. Tony Finau
|481
|4. Justin Thomas
|325
|5. Rickie Fowler
|295
|6. Phil Mickelson
|207
|7. Matt Kuchar
|183
|8. Webb Simpson
|183
|9. Jordan Spieth
|181
|10. Russell Henley
|180
|11. Kevin Kisner
|174
|12. Brooks Koepka
|164
|13. Chesson Hadley
|163
|14. Patrick Cantlay
|127
|15. Bud Cauley
|120
|International
|1. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|8.86
|2. Jason Day
|AUS
|6.33
|3. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|5.09
|4. Louis Oosthuizen
|SAF
|4.13
|5. Adam Scott
|AUS
|3.84
|6. Charl Schwartzel
|SAF
|3.43
|7. Jhonattan Vegas
|VEN
|2.88
|8. Siwoo Kim
|KOR
|2.84
|9. Branden Grace
|SAF
|2.75
|10. Adam Hadwin
|CAN
|2.54
|11. Yuta Ikeda
|JPN
|2.38
|12. Hideto Tanihara
|JPN
|2.25
|13. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|2.20
|14. Li Haotong
|CHN
|2.04
|15. Anirban Lahiri
|IND
|1.94
