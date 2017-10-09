2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Oct. 8 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Xander Schauffele 594 2. Brendan Steele 513 3. Tony Finau 481 4. Justin Thomas 325 5. Rickie Fowler 295 6. Phil Mickelson 207 7. Matt Kuchar 183 8. Webb Simpson 183 9. Jordan Spieth 181 10. Russell Henley 180 11. Kevin Kisner 174 12. Brooks Koepka 164 13. Chesson Hadley 163 14. Patrick Cantlay 127 15. Bud Cauley 120 International 1. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 8.86 2. Jason Day AUS 6.33 3. Marc Leishman AUS 5.09 4. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.13 5. Adam Scott AUS 3.84 6. Charl Schwartzel SAF 3.43 7. Jhonattan Vegas VEN 2.88 8. Siwoo Kim KOR 2.84 9. Branden Grace SAF 2.75 10. Adam Hadwin CAN 2.54 11. Yuta Ikeda JPN 2.38 12. Hideto Tanihara JPN 2.25 13. Emiliano Grillo ARG 2.20 14. Li Haotong CHN 2.04 15. Anirban Lahiri IND 1.94

