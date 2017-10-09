2018 Ryder Cup Points

|At Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|United States
|Through Aug. 13
|1. Brooks Koepka
|3,064.825
|2. Justin Thomas
|2,509.723
|3. Jordan Spieth
|2,365.412
|4. Matt Kuchar
|2,097.466
|5. Dustin Johnson
|1,999.906
|6. Rickie Fowler
|1,286.937
|7. Brian Harman
|1,247.852
|8. Patrick Reed
|1,118.286
|9. Bill Haas
|904.397
|10. Charley Hoffman
|890.709
|11. Zach Johnson
|877.254
|12. Kevin Chappell
|651.087
|13. Ryan Moore
|591.809
|14. Xander Schauffele
|586.584
|15. Kevin Kisner
|581.317
Next update: United States, after The Tournament of Champions, Jan. 4-7, 2018
|Europe
|Through Oct. 8
|European Points
|1. Tyrrell Hatton
|903,967.50
|2. Paul Dunne
|687,992.13
|3. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|560,236.64
|4. Ross Fisher
|464,766.49
|5. Lucas Bjerregaard
|462,322.14
|6. Marc Warren
|445,348.60
|7. Rory McIlroy
|384,732.56
|8. Romain Wattel
|356,325.39
|9. Eddie Pepperell
|313,155.38
|10. Graeme Storm
|285,982.81
|World Points
|1. Justin Rose
|53.79
|2. Tyrrell Hatton
|50.90
|3. Jon Rahm
|45.62
|4. Paul Dunne
|45.51
|5. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|38.87
|6. Lucas Bjerregaard
|33.56
|7. Romain Wattel
|26.50
|8. Marc Warren
|26.02
|9. Eddie Pepperell
|24.17
|10. Rory McIlroy
|24.01
