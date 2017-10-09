2018 Ryder Cup Points

201.5
By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 12:12 pm 10/09/2017 12:12pm
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
United States
Through Aug. 13
1. Brooks Koepka 3,064.825
2. Justin Thomas 2,509.723
3. Jordan Spieth 2,365.412
4. Matt Kuchar 2,097.466
5. Dustin Johnson 1,999.906
6. Rickie Fowler 1,286.937
7. Brian Harman 1,247.852
8. Patrick Reed 1,118.286
9. Bill Haas 904.397
10. Charley Hoffman 890.709
11. Zach Johnson 877.254
12. Kevin Chappell 651.087
13. Ryan Moore 591.809
14. Xander Schauffele 586.584
15. Kevin Kisner 581.317

Next update: United States, after The Tournament of Champions, Jan. 4-7, 2018

Europe
Through Oct. 8
European Points
1. Tyrrell Hatton 903,967.50
2. Paul Dunne 687,992.13
3. Matthew Fitzpatrick 560,236.64
4. Ross Fisher 464,766.49
5. Lucas Bjerregaard 462,322.14
6. Marc Warren 445,348.60
7. Rory McIlroy 384,732.56
8. Romain Wattel 356,325.39
9. Eddie Pepperell 313,155.38
10. Graeme Storm 285,982.81
World Points
1. Justin Rose 53.79
2. Tyrrell Hatton 50.90
3. Jon Rahm 45.62
4. Paul Dunne 45.51
5. Matthew Fitzpatrick 38.87
6. Lucas Bjerregaard 33.56
7. Romain Wattel 26.50
8. Marc Warren 26.02
9. Eddie Pepperell 24.17
10. Rory McIlroy 24.01

