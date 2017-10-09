2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 United States Through Aug. 13 1. Brooks Koepka 3,064.825 2. Justin Thomas 2,509.723 3. Jordan Spieth 2,365.412 4. Matt Kuchar 2,097.466 5. Dustin Johnson 1,999.906 6. Rickie Fowler 1,286.937 7. Brian Harman 1,247.852 8. Patrick Reed 1,118.286 9. Bill Haas 904.397 10. Charley Hoffman 890.709 11. Zach Johnson 877.254 12. Kevin Chappell 651.087 13. Ryan Moore 591.809 14. Xander Schauffele 586.584 15. Kevin Kisner 581.317

Next update: United States, after The Tournament of Champions, Jan. 4-7, 2018

Europe Through Oct. 8 European Points 1. Tyrrell Hatton 903,967.50 2. Paul Dunne 687,992.13 3. Matthew Fitzpatrick 560,236.64 4. Ross Fisher 464,766.49 5. Lucas Bjerregaard 462,322.14 6. Marc Warren 445,348.60 7. Rory McIlroy 384,732.56 8. Romain Wattel 356,325.39 9. Eddie Pepperell 313,155.38 10. Graeme Storm 285,982.81 World Points 1. Justin Rose 53.79 2. Tyrrell Hatton 50.90 3. Jon Rahm 45.62 4. Paul Dunne 45.51 5. Matthew Fitzpatrick 38.87 6. Lucas Bjerregaard 33.56 7. Romain Wattel 26.50 8. Marc Warren 26.02 9. Eddie Pepperell 24.17 10. Rory McIlroy 24.01

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.